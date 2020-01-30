12-year-old sentenced for making gun threat during Springboro Junior High dance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A student police say called in a gun threat at the Springboro Junior High School dance in November 2019 has been sentenced in juvenile court.
The judge in his case ordered mental counseling and placed the boy on probation. The sentence does not include jail time or a fine. A 45-day stay at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center, less 10 days for time served, was suspended on the condition that the boy comply with his court orders.
Probation conditions include that the boy must attend school daily without unexcused absences or suspensions.
Court documents say Warren County dispatchers received two 9-1-1 hang-up calls in the area of Springboro Junior High during the dance. The third call stated someone had a gun at the school.
When police arrived, they moved the students and staff into designated classrooms.
Police found the owner of the phone at the dance, but she reportedly told officers she’d lost her phone shortly after arriving at school.
Officers then found the phone, and school officials were able to locate the student who had it at the time the 9-1-1 calls were made.
Court documents say the 12-year-old admitted to having the lost phone, making the calls and telling dispatchers someone had a gun.
