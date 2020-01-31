Adams County senior with Down Syndrome scores with 30 seconds left on senior night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community is rallying around a teenage athlete with Down Syndrome who had a very special moment this week.
Hunter Rapp, 18, goes to North Adams High School. On Tuesday, the two-sport athlete played his last home basketball game for the Green Devils.
The crowd chanted him on as he took the court with 30 seconds left on senior night.
“Watching him go into a game is always a proud moment,” Hunter’s mother, Robin Rapp told FOX19 NOW.
North Adams’s coach Rob Meade says it was “special” that the other team went along by fouling Hunter and getting him to the free-throw line for the first time.
Hunter would miss both free throws, but then he got the ball back and put it up toward the hoop.
The shot went in.
Isaac Young is one of Hunter’s teammates.
“He just looked at me, put his arms out and started running,” Young said. “I didn’t know what to expect, and he jumped. I caught him.”
Young says he and Hunter have had a lot of different moments together, but that one tops them all.
Hunter reportedly started as a basketball manager when hew as in junior high. He played in four games this season, scoring 14 points so far.
“He’s worked really hard and come really far to be able to play in a game now,” Rapp explained.
She adds his teammates don’t see him as a boy with Down Syndrome, they just see him.
“That in and of itself is amazing,” she said. “He’s always had that with these guys, from the time they were in kindergarten together until now.
Hunter has also played baseball since he was seven.
“He’s a pretty special kid, and we think the world of him,” Meade said. “Obviously we are really pleased and proud of what he accomplished over the last six years or so.”
