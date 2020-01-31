Bail set at $500,000 for former Princeton wrestling coach charged with sex assault on students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Princeton High School security monitor and middle school wrestling coach accused of gross sexual imposition with children appeared in court Friday.
Lamont Baldwin pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of gross sexual imposition with a person under 13 years of age and his bond was set at $500,000.
“This is a 54-year-old man who has no criminal record whatsoever," Clyde Bennett, Baldwin’s attorney, said.
Prosecutors say Baldwin assaulted four boys in the fifth and sixth grades both in the school and off school grounds between 2014 and 2018.
One of the victims claims Baldwin assaulted him while they were on a field trip.
“The young man had been in the shower. Came out in a towel and the defendant stole his towel from him and began wrestling and horsing around with him and that child actually indicated that he had to fight him off because he had pinned him to the ground,” Melinda Rinehart, Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor, said.
Bennett questioned the students’ claims when Baldwin when he turned himself at Cincinnati Police Department District 1 headquarters Thursday night.
“I think if you go into any school and ask a bunch of students about a teacher or an authority figure and you say, ‘Hey, what has this person done to you?’ I guaranteed you more than one of them is going to say something,” Bennett said
Former prosecutor and FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mike Allen questioned Bennett’s statement about alleged victims coming forward after several years.
“Where did you summon the courage from now? Why didn’t you have that courage four or five years ago?" Bennett asked.
“It’s kind of the nature of these cases. When one victim comes forward a lot of times when you’re talking about a teacher or a priest. We saw this with the archdiocese cases some years ago, more victims are compelled to come forward,” Allen said.
If convicted on all charges, Baldwin faces up to 50 years in prison.
Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Barton put out a statement Thursday saying Baldwin was put on administrative leave in Oct. 2019 after the district learned about the allegations against him. Baldwin was terminated during a board meeting on Nov. 18.
