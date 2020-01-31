Barberton pizza shop owner puts up new signs after previous message sparks backlash

By Chris Anderson | January 30, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:11 PM

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza place is hoping his new signs won’t be as offensive as his last message.

Two new signs can now be seen outside of the East of Chicago Pizza location in Barberton.

“Well I got back on the saddle and put up some new signs. Hopefully I don’t offend anyone this week,” the company shared on Facebook.

Owner Jeremy Clemetson is known for his comedic signs, but some say a recent billboard he installed in Norton went too far.

Corporate officials eventually made Clemetson take the billboard down.

