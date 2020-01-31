Cloudy and cold tonight, next rain Saturday Afternoon, Sunday looking good

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - So much for the January 2020 snow drought. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service indicates that 0.6″ of snow fell at CVG as of 11:15 AM with a bit more to come. I will update this article when the final numbers are in.
Tonight will be cloud and cold but no additional precipitation will fall, except in parts of Robertson, Mason, Lewis, Souther Brown and southern Adams Counties. Those areas will be precipitation free by midnight.
A weak secondary front will move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Saturday afternoon and evening spawning a few scattered, light showers. The showers will end shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
Sunday will be marvelous. The sky will clear and the air will warm into the mid and upper 50s for afternoon.
