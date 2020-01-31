Driver arrested after I-275 chase in Indiana, Ky

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A driver is under arrest after authorities say he led them on a highway chase from southeastern Indiana into northern Kentucky overnight.
Brian Wilson, 43, is held at the Boone County Jail on charges of fleeing or evading and DUI, jail officials said.
He is scheduled to face a judge at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrenceburg police began chasing Wilson when they spotted him behind the wheel of a blue SUV and suspected he was drunk on U.S. 50 and Rudolph Way about 1 a.m.
A pursuit ensued onto Interstate 275 into northern Kentucky, where sheriff’s officials put down so-called “stop sticks” to try to halt his vehicle.
The devices worked, and Wilson was taken into custody without further incident about mile west of the Hebron exit by 1:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Lawrenceburg police said they would release more details later in the day.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.