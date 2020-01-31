Fifth Third money from scholarship fund in support of LGBTQ community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After Fifth Third Bank reps announced they are withdrawing financial support for a school program because it does not protect LGBTQ students from discrimination, the company is drawing both support and criticism online.
FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the controversy began when the Orlando Sentinel released an article titled “Gay-friendly companies financially support anti-LGTBQ Florida private schools.”
The Sentinel’s investigation found that dozens of companies, like Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, have donated millions of dollars to the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The program gives money to a few thousand schools.
About 150 of those schools, the Sentinel’s report said, are private ones that have anti-gay policies in place, like one that allows school officials to expel gay or transgender students based on religious grounds.
After the paper’s report came out, Fifth Third Bank started taking some heat online. Some criticized the company for taking part in Orlando’s “Most Colorful Parade,” which supports the LGBTQ community, while also donating to the scholarship fund.
Fifth Third reps announced in a tweet that it will not happen again: “We have communicated with program officials that we will not be contributing again until more inclusive policies have been adopted by all participating schools to protect the sexual orientation of all our students.”
The bank’s decision is bringing in some support. One person wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for standing by LGBTQ students and parents.”
Others feel differently, like one man who tweeted "Cowards. You are hurting the children of poor families by denying them access to better schools. You are giving into threats by a vocal minority.
Our Enquirer media partners are reporting that Wells Fargo also withdrew its support from the program.
