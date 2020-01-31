First Alert Weather Day: Rain and snow mix into early Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roads will become wet into Friday morning, with the chance at least for some isolated slushy slick spots. A light, wet mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow will arrive after 7am for the second half of the morning commute. With temperatures at or warmer than freezing, it looks like a wet situation with only a few isolated icy patches where there are pockets of colder air. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.