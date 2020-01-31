First Alert Weather Day: Rain and snow mix into early Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roads will become wet into Friday morning, with the chance at least for some isolated slushy slick spots. A light, wet mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow will arrive after 7am for the second half of the morning commute. With temperatures at or warmer than freezing, it looks like a wet situation with only a few isolated icy patches where there are pockets of colder air. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.
By noon temperatures will be in the 40s and only rain will be falling. The rain comes to an end by mid-evening.
But a big warm-up is on the way as temperatures by Sunday will reach 50 degrees. This will come after a cloudy day on Saturday with a few scattered showers and highs in the mid to low 40s.
