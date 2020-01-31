Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer has a warning for Joe Burrow

“That’s why I wanted out: I never felt like the (Bengals') organization was really trying to win a Super Bowl, and really chasing the Super Bowl,” Palmer said. “Because that’s what today’s day and age is. The game today is you can’t just hope you draft well and not go after free agents and you just end up in the Super Bowl. You gotta go get it. And I then went and played for Michael Bidwill in Arizona, and Michael was all about winning. Everything was about winning. The culture was about winning. And we - very fortunately - the year before I got to Arizona, I think they won a couple games, or three or four games. And Michael Bidwill dug his feet in the ground, and I saw an owner say we’re gonna go after this. And we’re gonna do what it takes to win. And at the end of the day when owners do what it takes to win and have that type of mentality - and everybody’s on board - you know I saw it right before my eyes. Ten wins, 11 wins, 12 wins - whatever it was - those next three years. And when the organization is completely behind doing what it takes to win, and you’ve got the right players, then that’s the recipe for a Super Bowl. When you’ve got good players but you’re not really forcing everybody in the organization’s hand to do what we can to be better, to do what we can to win a Super Bowl, that’s the difference in the NFL. You look at what Bob Kraft’s done. You look at the teams that have had success year in and year out. You look at what goes on in Baltimore. I mean, that team is always good. That team is doing whatever it takes. They are willing to do whatever it takes to win. And that’s why they’re consistently in the playoffs, regardless of who their quarterback is.”