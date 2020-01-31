Happy Birthday, Samantha! Cincinnati Zoo gorilla turns 50

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Samantha, the longest-lived animal ever born at the Cincinnati Zoo, is celebrating her 50th birthday.
The zoo says Samantha is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, matriarch, role model, record setter, and an inspirational ambassador.
Her celebration will include a birthday cake, which she’ll share with the rest of her group, including her adopted daughter, 4-year-old Elle, great granddaughter, 7-year-old Gladys, silverback Jomo, 5-year-old Mondika, and Mlinzi (Samantha’s niece).
She has lived with more than 40 individual gorillas at the Cincinnati Zoo and has a grand extended gorilla family throughout North America.
According to the zoo, Samantha is the 6th oldest of the more than 360 gorillas in North America.
The Cincinnati Zoo has been caring for gorillas since 1931 and has made significant contributions to gorilla populations in Zoos across the country.
