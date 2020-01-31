Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and the Toronto Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 for their ninth straight win. Norman Powell scored eight consecutive points in the final minute after Cleveland cut the lead to 105-104. Powell hit a 3-pointer, scored on a layup after making a steal and made three foul shots to seal the win. The Cavaliers have lost nine of 10 overall and dropped their ninth game in a row at home.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry says he was pushed by a fan in Cleveland when he dove into the stands going after a loose ball against the Cavaliers. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 115-109 win Thursday night. Video showed Lowry landed on two fans in the first row of seats as he retrieved a missed shot by teammate Pascal Siakam. One of the fans appeared to press his hand on Lowry's back as the six-time All-Star returned to the floor.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 4 UConn beat Cincinnati 80-50 to win its 129th straight American Athletic Conference game. Olivia Nelson Ododa and Christyn Williams each chipped in with 12 points for the Huskies. They led just 35-31 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Antoinette Miller had 19 points for the Bearcats, who had won four of their last five games. The Huskies have won all 111 regular-season AAC games since the formation of the conference in 2013 and each of the six conference tournaments.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins is a big thing in Columbus, Ohio, and the NHL is taking note. The colorful rookie goaltender from Latvia has been terrific since stepping in for injured starter Joonas Korpisalo on Dec. 31. Since then, he is 9-2-0 with three shutouts. And in a modern NHL where players don't want to show up the team, Merzlikins says what he thinks, grooves on the energy of the fans and shows off when he feels like it. He helped the Blue Jackets move into a playoff position at the All-Star break.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures and the 17th-ranked Terrapins eased by Ohio State 85-65. Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell each added 15 points for Maryland, which has won six straight games since losing at Iowa, now ranked No. 18, on Jan. 9. Blair Watson had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Braxtin Miller scored 15 points, and Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State.
MIAMI (AP) — Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett scored 18 points apiece and Marshall pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida International 84-74. Jarrod West hit a 3-pointer and Marko Sarenac a pair of layups in a 7-0 run that put the Thundering Herd on top for good 56-50 about five minutes into the second half. Kinsey scored eight straight points in a 9-0 run that made the lead a comfortable 80-66 with less than three minutes remaining. Trejon Jacob scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers.