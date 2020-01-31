Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POLICE KILL ROBBERY SUSPECT
Police: Officers kill armed 15-year-old suspected in robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say officers fatally shot a 15-year-old who was armed with a gun and suspected in the robbery of a pharmacy store. Police said on Twitter that at least two officers fired at the boy Thursday when police confronted him at the CVS store and found him to have a gun. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries. Nobody else was injured. Officers were called to the store just after 6 p.m. An investigation is underway. The death is the second fatal officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect in less than a week.
YOUNGSTOWN ST-FUNDRAISING
Youngstown St boosts fundraising goal after record campaign
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio is increasing its fundraising goal after it met its original target 18 months early. Youngstown State in northeastern Ohio hoped to raise $100 million by next June. The Tribune Chronicle reports the school is now increasing the goal to $125 million after surpassing the original target with more than a year to go, according to a Wednesday announcement by University President Jim Tressel. The university says its original “We See Tomorrow” $100 million campaign was the most ambitious undertaken in the 150-year history of the school and the 54-year history of the YSU Foundation.
COLUMBUS POLICE-VIOLENCE
Task force recommends police review board for Ohio capital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commission created to study improvements to community and police relations in Ohio's capital city has recommended the creation of an independent civilian review board. The recommendation was one of 80 unveiled Thursday after an 18-month review of best practices aimed at the Columbus Division of Police. The city has been reviewing practices going back to the 2016 shooting of Henry Green, a black man killed by two undercover white officers. Janet Jackson chaired the Community Safety Advisory Commission. She said an independent body reviewing incidents could help with mistrust felt by minorities toward police.
WEATHERMAN-CHILD PORN
Former TV weatherman pleads guilty to child porn charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former television weatherman accused of downloading pornographic images depicting children has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Ohio. Mike Davis pleaded guilty Thursday in Columbus to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Authorities say he downloaded and emailed the material to himself over a period of about seven years. His attorney has filed a motion asking that Davis be sent to a therapy program rather than prison. The motion says Davis used pornography in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering for years with various mental health issues including depression. WBNS-TV fired Davis after his arrest in September.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Missing Alabama woman's death ruled accident; suspect caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death of an Alabama woman whose body was found in a shallow grave about two weeks after she disappeared has been ruled an accidental overdose. The Jefferson County Coroner told news outlets Thursday that 29-year-old Paighton Houston died of morphine and methamphetamine toxicity. She was found dead earlier this month after going missing from a Birmingham bar in December. She had left the bar with two men and then texted a friend that she feared she was in trouble. Wednesday night, U.S. marshals in Cleveland, Ohio, captured 50-year-old Fredrick Hampton. He's charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to Houston's death.
VICE OFFICER-CHARGES
Trial date set for former vice officer over sex charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has set a trial date for a former Ohio vice squad officer accused of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest. Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell is also charged with pressuring others to help cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes. The federal judge this week set a March 30 date for Mitchell, who has pleaded not guilty. Mitchell's attorney says the allegations are unfounded. Mitchell also has pleaded not guilty to state charges that he fatally shot a woman during an undercover prostitution investigation.
FATAL SHOOTING-CLEVELAND
Ohio man now faces death penalty in fatal shooting of 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man is facing the death penalty if convicted in a fatal shooting that left three people dead in Cleveland. Police have said the three, two women and a man, had attended a party and were shot after a verbal altercation. An indictment Wednesday charged 25-year-old Kielonte Harris with multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery. Harris previously pleaded not guilty to similar charges. Messages were left with his attorneys seeking comment. Killed in the Nov. 2 shooting 36-year-old April Magana, 31-year-old Joseph Meeks III, and 26-year-old Muriel Tursivio.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Ohio NAACP endorses ballot initiative to streamline voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio branch of the nation's oldest civil rights organization has endorsed a ballot initiative aimed at streamlining Ohio's voting process. The NAACP's Ohio Conference said Wednesday that the Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections measure is “a necessary step” to modernizing Ohio elections. The conference also said the proposed measure fits with its mission of expanding access for people of color and disenfranchised communities. The proposal would establish automatic voter registration for Ohioans doing business at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, with an opt-out provision. It also would allow eligible citizens to register and vote on the same day.
LAKESHORE EROSION-SEAWALL LAWSUIT
Suit filed to stop seawall that could protect 2 homes
WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — A group of western Michigan homeowners are fighting a seawall aimed at preventing two houses from tumbling into Lake Michigan. WOOD-TV reports that they’re asking a judge to block construction of a rock revetment wall along the lakeshore in West Olive. They say the wall will interfere with their ability to co-use a shared beach area. Court documents show owners of the homes in danger of falling from an eroding bluff say the wall could save their houses and would only overlap a small section of the beach area. A circuit court trial is expected to start Tuesday.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Changes debated for Ohio's EdChoice school voucher program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just days before the application window opens for Ohio's biggest school voucher program, lawmakers are considering changing eligibility guidelines to avoid a spike in qualifying locations. EdChoice is supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Public school officials complained that expanded eligibility would funnel away more state money and that even some high-performing schools were qualifying. The Republican-led Senate approved a proposal to instead shrink the list of eligible locations while expanding for income-based scholarships. But the House rejected that proposal Wednesday, leaving a committee of lawmakers from both chambers trying to work toward an agreement.