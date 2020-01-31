Man arrested in South Fairmount stabbing death

Stanley Jordan (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
January 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 3:07 PM

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested for the stabbing death of a man in South Fairmount Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Williams Court shortly after 8:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing. They say Kenneth Bradley, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police say Kenneth Bradley, 45, was the victim of a homicide in South Fairmount on Jan. 27, 2020. (Source: Provided by family)

On Friday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested 42-year-old Stanley Jordan on an open murder warrant for the death of Bradley.

The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

