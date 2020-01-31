Man arrested in South Fairmount stabbing death

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was arrested for the stabbing death of a man in South Fairmount Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Williams Court shortly after 8:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing. They say Kenneth Bradley, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested 42-year-old Stanley Jordan on an open murder warrant for the death of Bradley.
The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
