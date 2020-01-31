21 Mason students earn perfect score on ACT

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Perfection - 21 students at Mason School aced the ACT with a perfect score of 36.
Representatives from the ACT exam admit 21 is an unusually high number of students with a perfect score, but do not know if it is the highest ever.
Out of the 1.8 million students who take the test every year, only about 1,000 get the highest possible ACT score. This elusive perfect score places you at the top of millions of high school students.
Last year, both Mason and Walnut Hills had 17 students each achieve the score.
Tuesday, the Mason City Schools Board of Education recognized all of the students who earned a perfect score.
Priya Bandaru, Ryan Caplinger, Leon Chang, Pranav Cherukuri, Siddarth Dasari, Naomie Gao, Lily Geiser, Claire Hu, Justin Huang, Keshav Iyengar, Lisa Li, Tanushri Madichetti, Mullika Pandit, Kevin Ren, Ayanav Roy, Vedarsh Shah, Michael Sivertson, Lucas Volpenhein, Jessica Wang, Alexander Ye, and Christopher Zhang all scored a perfect 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science - each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
“While these scores are impressive, we know that these students are much more than a test score," Superintendent Jonathon Cooper said. " Each of these Comets has a story that matters - and demonstrates leadership in our high school in a number of ways.
During the meeting, students shared their favorite “Mason Moment." It might be surprising to some, not one of the students mentioned the test score as their favorite high school event.
- Priya Bandaru, MHS Senior - “Winning the State Championship for tennis with my team.”
- Ryan Caplinger, MHS Junior - “When we played Sycamore this year in football. It was really close for the entire game, and we scored late. Then, we had to stop them from scoring and I was a part of the defensive stand that we had at the very end of the game. After that, we celebrated the win as a team and it was just a great moment for me.”
- Leon Chang, MHS Senior - “Struggling to solve a physics problem and finding new ways to interpret the problem in order to reach a solution.”
- Pranav Cherukuri, MHS Senior - “Orchestra trip to Washington D.C.”
- Siddarth Dasari, MHS Senior - “Filming the lip dub with the whole school.”
- Naomie Gao, MHS Senior - “Lip dub this year.”
- Lily Geiser, MHS Senior - “Raising money for after prom with my dance studio.”
- Claire Hu, MHS Senior - “Competing with my mock trial team.”
- Justin Huang, MHS Junior - “When we filmed the MHS lip dub.”
- Keshav Iyengar, MHS Junior - “My favorite #MasonMoment would be the CincyHacks 2020 Hackathon.”
- Lisa Li, MHS Senior - “Making the Pride Night dance a reality with Gender Sexuality Alliance.”
- Tanushri Madichetti, MHS Senior - “Organizing the 2019 Mason High School Lip Dub.”
- Mullika Pandit, MHS Senior - “I think coming together to honor students at homecoming football games really embodies what a Mason Moment should be.”
- Kevin Ren, MHS Junior - “Testing our trebuchet for an AP Mechanics project to see if we could shoot a beanbag into a cornhole board.”
- Ayanav Roy, MHS Junior - “When Mr. Cooper gave us three snow days in a row.”
- Vedarsh Shah, MHS Junior - “My favorite #MasonMoment was the 2019 MHS Lip Dub. I loved to see the whole school come together to raise awareness and money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”
- Michael Sivertson, MHS Junior -“When I got to meet a lot of our great music teachers and participate as part of our great music program. I was in the pit for the musical “Chicago” last year and had a blast doing it. It was great to see all of the talent we have around the school, whether it be our teachers or our students; it was a truly enlightening experience that I think we all should have at some point in our lives.”
- Lucas Volpenhein, MHS Senior - “Every home lacrosse game under the lights.”
- Alexander Ye, MHS Junior - “My favorite #MasonMoment was going to the State Tournament with the Speech and Debate team.”
- Christopher Zhang, MHS Senior -“Eating snow cones with Mr. Cooper one time.”
