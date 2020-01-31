OSP: Franklin man arrested on 13th OVI

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) – A Franklin man is facing his 13th OVI charge, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday.
Troopers said they stopped Thomas French’s gray, 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck on State Route 4 just south of Carmody Boulevard in Middletown at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday.
They said clocked his vehicle speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone and saw it go left of center before stopping.
Troopers said they detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, observed blood shot/glassy eyes, slurred speech as well as poor finger dexterity.
French, 58, submitted to a field sobriety test and was arrested for Operating a vehicle while under the influence, a Felony of the 3rd degree.
He was booked into the Middletown City Jail.
While he has 12 previous charges, this is his first OVI charge in 10 years, according to the patrol.
“With Super Bowl Weekend upon us, motorists are reminded to plan ahead while out enjoying the big game. Utilize ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Do not get behind the wheel if you have done too many cheers while cheering on your team,” the state patrol said in a news release.
“Troopers along with local law enforcement officers will be highly visible to ensure safe travels for all fans this weekend. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
