Police ID suspect accused of exposing himself to children in Green Twp.

Police ID suspect accused of exposing himself to children in Green Twp.
James Snodgrass (Source: Green Township Police Department)
January 31, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:56 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Green Township police say they have identified a suspect who is accused of exposing himself to children in several incidents reported in August and September of last year.

After a lengthy investigation, Green Township Police Detectives signed four warrants for public indecency on 64-year-old James Snodgrass.

Police said in August and September of 2019 there were four incidents where he is accused of exposing himself to children.

PREVIOUS | Man exposing himself may have struck again in Green Twp.

Snodgrass has a history of sex-related crimes and is currently in custody in Indiana on stalking charges.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.