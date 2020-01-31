Police ID suspect accused of exposing himself to children in Green Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Green Township police say they have identified a suspect who is accused of exposing himself to children in several incidents reported in August and September of last year.
After a lengthy investigation, Green Township Police Detectives signed four warrants for public indecency on 64-year-old James Snodgrass.
Police said in August and September of 2019 there were four incidents where he is accused of exposing himself to children.
Snodgrass has a history of sex-related crimes and is currently in custody in Indiana on stalking charges.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
