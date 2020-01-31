Preble County man sentenced to prison for raping 2 minors he met on Snapchat

PEEBLES, Oh. (FOX19) - A Preble County man was sentenced this week to a mandatory prison sentence of 22 years for raping two minors last year, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.
Devin Tutt, 20, contacted two juvenile victims through Snapchat, lying about his name and age. In April and August 2019, he met and raped each victim, the state’s top law enforcement official said in a news release.
“This case is a tragic reminder that sexual predators aren’t hiding in the bushes – they are befriending children through social media, manipulating innocent minds, and gaining access to exploit innocence,” Yost said.
Tutt’s maximum sentence is 27 ½ years.
The sentence includes a five-year period of mandatory post-release control and a lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, subject to community notification.
The case was investigated by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and with assistance by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit.
The Special Prosecutions section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.
