Snow showers into early Friday afternoon, roads wet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow showers continue especially north, as a rain change over will take place from south into this afternoon. While the snow showers may look impressive, with temperatures at or warmer than freezing, it looks like a wet situation with only a few isolated icy patches where there are pockets of colder air. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the pavement.
By early Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and only rain will be falling. The rain comes to an end by mid-evening.
But a big warm-up is on the way as temperatures by Sunday will reach 50 degrees. This will come after a cloudy day on Saturday with a few scattered showers and highs in the mid to low 40s.
