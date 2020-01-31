Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November 2020 elections. Twitter unveiled a new tool Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, that will make it easier for users in the U.S. to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File/AP)