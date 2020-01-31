Wintry mix for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow will arrive for the Friday morning commute.
With temperatures at or warmer than freezing, it looks like a wet situation for most areas with only a few isolated icy patches where there are pockets of colder air.
Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground.
The precipitation will arrive in the western half of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 7 a.m. and move east.
By 8:30 a.m., the entire viewing area will see precipitation.
By noon, temperatures will be in the 40s and only rain will be falling.
The rain comes to an end by mid-evening.
