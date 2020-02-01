Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dead at age 92

FILE - In this June 3, 2004 file photograph, author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J. Clark, the tireless and long-reigning "Queen of Suspense" whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at age 92. Clark's publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that Clark died in Naples, Fla, of natural causes. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)