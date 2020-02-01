Cincinnati police assistant chief to become highest-ranking female in history of department

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department will make several senior command staff and captain promotions next week.
Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge will be promoted to the executive assistant police chief position, according to a news release from Cincinnati police.
The release says this will make Theetge the highest-ranking female in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department.
Also being promoted are District 1 Captain Lisa Davis and District 4 Captain Martin Mack.
The new assistant chiefs, also called lieutenant colonels, will be sworn in at a ceremony in council chambers at Cincinnati City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.
Davis has been with Cincinnati police since 1992.
As District 1 commander, she is directly responsible for operations there and supervision of more than 100 officers.
District 1 encompasses neighborhoods including Over-the-Rhine, the West End, Central Business District, Queensgate and Mt. Adams.
Mack has been with Cincinnati Police Department since 1987.
District 4 oversees several neighborhoods including Avondale, Walnut Hills, Bond Hill, and Mt. Auburn.
The news release also says Lieutenant Douglas Snider and Lieutenant Matthew Hammer will be promoted to captain during the swearing-in ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.