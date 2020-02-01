CovCath chaplain ‘Father Buckets’ spreading joy on the court

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The chaplain at CovCath has become a social media sensation because of his half-court shots.
At CovCath basketball games, they pick a handful of students who shoot half-court shots at half-time for a chance to win a gift card to a restaurant.
Father Michael Hennigen likes sports so he jumped in.
The CovCath Chaplain and Holy Cross Pastor has earned the nickname “Father Buckets”.
“It’s really inspired by a line that if you play recreation with the boys, they become your brothers,” Father Hennigen said.
He plays intramural basketball with the students at CovCath and Holy Cross three times a week.
Connecting on about half of his half-court shots is how Father Hennigen says he connects with students and spreads joy.
So does he feel the pressure to make those shots now that he’s become somewhat of a sensation?
“No, I’m just going to keep taking shots. And if it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t go in. That’s what sports are all about. To make us a better person, better people,” he said.
“With him doing that, I think the students are able to see him another light,” CovCath Athletic Director Tony Bacigalupo said.
