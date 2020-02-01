Fake $100 bills found in Brown County

RIPLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ripley police are looking for a man who used counterfeit money at several Brown County businesses.
The suspect bought a sandwich at the Subway in Ripley Tuesday night and paid with a fake $100 bill.
“We checked it like we always do with the marking pen and it tested good,” store owner Charles Poole said.
The business did not even know the $100 was fake until the bank caught it.
“The next morning I took the deposits to the bank," Michelle Poole explained. "By the time I got back in the door they were already calling telling me it was not a real 100-dollar bill. It was counterfeit.”
Ripley Police Chief Josh Miller says part of the problem is the pen test often used to detect fake bills is not accurate.
“What the pen test does is test if the paper if a fiber based paper," Chief Miller explained. "You can get on Google pretty easily and find out if I use a fiber based paper it will pass the pen test.”
Miller says about an hour before the suspect passed the phony bill at the Subway in Ripley, he hit other businesses in Mt. Orab.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.