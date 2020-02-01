Female prisoners in Hamilton Co. may reduce sentences by helping with diaper donations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced a new partnership Thursday that will reduce female prisoners’ sentences and increase diaper donations for needy Cincinnati families.
Sweet Cheeks, Cincinnati’s only nonprofit diaper bank, serves 3,500 children each month.
Female prisoners will be able to volunteer to bundle Sweet Cheeks’ diapers in exchange for reduced sentences.
“As Sheriff, I am constantly searching for opportunities from partnerships that will have a positive impact on inmates within the Justice Center while also benefiting our communities,” Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said. “By creating a partnership with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, the inmates participating in the newly formed work detail program will not only receive a reduction in the sentence imposed by the Court but also know that the work they are doing will directly benefit babies that are in need in our community."
In addition to helping female prisoners, the new work detail program will significantly increase the volume of diapers Sweet Cheeks may distribute each month.
The additional volunteers will also free up Sweet Cheeks’ staff time and add to their capacity in ways they couldn’t accomplish on their own.
“We’re excited to begin working with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to increase our impact and reach even more families,” Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank CEO & Founder Megan Fischer said. “With a current waitlist of 35 social service agencies in Greater Cincinnati and more than 12,000 babies still experiencing diaper need, this work detail has the potential to positively affect families in the community for years to come.”
Sheriff Neil says Sweet Cheeks’ diaper bundles will be added to patrol cars to give officers another way to positively interact with the community.
