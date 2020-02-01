Fight on the court ends Woodward, Aiken basketball game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fight ended Friday night’s basketball game between Woodward and Aiken high schools.
The game at Woodward started around 7:30 p.m.
The fight took place on the court according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
A few fans were reportedly involved as well.
Woodward was leading 63 to 34 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter when the game was officially called, according to the Enquirer.
A Tweet from Woodward Athletics confirmed that saying that the game “would no longer continue at this time.”
It is unclear right now what led up to the fight or if anyone was hurt.
