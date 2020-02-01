CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Here is your guide to Super Bowl Sunday on FOX19 NOW.
Noon to 1 p.m.
“Road to the Super Bowl”
Chosen by the NFL Film producers, the action-packed special features the best of nearly 100 players and coaches wired for sound and focuses on exciting moments.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
“FOX Super Bowl Kickoff”
A panel of experts provide insightful commentary and an in-depth preview of the Super Bowl; coverage includes exclusive interviews and extensive analysis.
2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“FOX Super Bowl LIV Pregame”
The show will include interviews and special features. Musicians like Dan and Shay, Pitbull and DJ Khalid will perform.
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Super Bowl LIV
Live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers.
Former University of Cincinnati football player, Travis Kelce, will be making his Super Bowl debut while playing for the 49ers.
Demi Lovato is set to perform the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are set to perform during the half-time show.
10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
FOX Super Bowl LIV Post Game
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is presented to the winning team.
10:30 p.m. to midnight
“The Masked Singer”
Jamie Fox will act as a special guest panelist.
FOX19 NOW news
Approximately midnight.
