Gunman opens fire at mother, newborn at Westwood gas station

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man who they say shot at a mother and her newborn child Thursday afternoon in Westwood.
The woman was at a BP gas station in the 2100 block of Montana Avenue when she says a man with a gun followed her out of the store, aimed at her car and fired several times.
Her newborn baby was in the backseat.
The woman drove to the nearby Forum Apartments to get away.
“I heard a young lady in the hallway. She said her car was shot up and we came outside and the car was shot up. She had a newborn baby with her,” said a witness who didn’t want to be identified.
The witness says the mother was crying when she pulled up and said that someone was trying to shoot her. They called 911.
“That was sad. That was scary, the car got shot up. The newborn baby in there and I’m more concerned about the baby than anything else,” the witness said.
The mother says she’s never seen the gunman before and she doesn’t know why he would try to attack her or her baby.
She says she fears that the man might try to come back for her.
“I’m hoping they find whoever did it. You know, whoever shot into a car with a baby in it deserves whatever he’s going to get," the witness said.
Police say the shooter was seen driving away in a silver sedan.
If you saw something or have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
