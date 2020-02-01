How to make a “Loveboat Sundae” from Graeter’s Ice Cream

February 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 9:43 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Graeter’s Ice Cream created a delicious sundae they call, “Love Boat Sundae” with their newly released flavor, Cherry Chocolate Chip in honor of February’s National Cherry Month.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pint of Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  • 1 Pint of Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
  • Whipped cream
  • Hot fudge
  • Chocolate sprinkles
  • Dessert bowls
  • Heart candies

Directions:

  • Place one scoop of each flavor of ice cream in a dessert bowl.
  • Top your ice cream with whipped cream, hot fudge and sprinkles.
  • Finish off with heart candies and enjoy!

