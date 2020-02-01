How to make a “Loveboat Sundae” from Graeter’s Ice Cream

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Graeter’s Ice Cream created a delicious sundae they call, “Love Boat Sundae” with their newly released flavor, Cherry Chocolate Chip in honor of February’s National Cherry Month.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pint of Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- 1 Pint of Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- Whipped cream
- Hot fudge
- Chocolate sprinkles
- Dessert bowls
- Heart candies
Directions:
- Place one scoop of each flavor of ice cream in a dessert bowl.
- Top your ice cream with whipped cream, hot fudge and sprinkles.
- Finish off with heart candies and enjoy!
