Kenton Co. inmate stabbed with shank over snacks, prosecutor says

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A lack of snacks led to an inmate being stabbed with a shank at the Kenton County Detention Center, according to the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hiram Hernandez, the shank-wielder, was found guilty of second degree assault this week.
The incident reportedly occurred on July 24, 2019 after jail staff removed a commissary cart from a dorm after inmate Trevor Scott was caught using it to transport marijuana to an inmate in another dorm.
This deprived the inmates in Scott’s dorm of the cart’s snack, the prosecutor’s office says, news Hernandez took poorly enough that he decided to retaliate.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Hernandez used a “shank fashioned out of a sharpened metal wire from a mop head” to stab Scott in the back.
Kenton County Detention Center staff was able to stop the attach, but not before Scott reportedly received several puncture wounds.
Scott survived the attack and was released from custody sometime prior to this week.
A jury recommended Hernandez be sentenced for the stabbing to seven-and-a-half years. His formal sentencing will reportedly take place in March.
Hernandez had been at the detention center awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, assaulted wanton endangerment, according to the prosecutor’s office. Those charges are reportedly still pending.
