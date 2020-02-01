Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Lawmakers move to delay Ohio school voucher applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Families seeking to apply for Ohio's biggest school voucher program may have to wait another two months if the governor approves the Legislature's move to delay the start of that window to April 1. Applications had been set to begin Saturday for the program known as EdChoice. It's supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Lawmakers have been considering possible changes to avoid a looming spike in the number of qualifying locations for the program. They were unable to reach agreement by this weekend, so they voted to postpone the start of applications and allow further consideration.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Doctor's lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lawyer for an Ohio doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 patients calls it “a very simple case" about hospital employees caring for people who were on life support and already facing imminent death. Prosecutors say William Husel ordered that those patients receive the powerful painkiller fentanyl in doses so large that it points to an intent to end their lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in June. After a hearing Friday on pretrial issues, attorney Jose Baez said the defense team is working to meet that date and doesn't intend to prolong the case.
RECORD-BREAKING SCORING
Trotwood notches 4th highest point total in state history
TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school basketball coach says he didn't notice the score as his team reached the highest point total in 55 years. The Dayton Daily News reports that Trotwood-Madison's 153-67 win on Tuesday is the fourth-highest team point total in Ohio history and the most since Deavertown set the record with 171 in 1965. Head coach Rocky Rockhold says that it's hard to tell the team to hold the ball in the second quarter, and that he won't tell the team not to score. Trotwood managed to play all 12 of its players in a 40-point first quarter and led 78-33 at halftime.
POLICE KILL ROBBERY SUSPECT
Police identify the teen whom officers fatally shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified the teenager armed with a gun who was fatally shot by officers responding to a reported robbery at a pharmacy store in Ohio's capital city. Columbus police say two officers fired at 15-year-old Abdirahman Salad during the confrontation Thursday evening. He died at a hospital. No officers were hurt. Police haven't publicly identified the officers involved. Police say they had received multiple calls about the alleged robbery, reporting that people were running out of the store and an armed suspect was involved. The shooting remains under investigation. It's the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus in less than a week.
MISSING PRISONER
Michigan prisoner is missing after being released in Ohio
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Michigan prison inmate who was transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released after posting bond. The Michigan Corrections Department says Talleon Brazil has been free since $50,000 bond was posted on Jan. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio. Brazil has served about 10 years of a 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in the Detroit area. Michigan released Brazil to Ohio authorities to face drug charges in Scioto County, but he was supposed to remain locked up.
SCHOOL EMPLOYEE-SEX CHARGES
School security monitor accused of sexually abusing students
CINCINNATI (AP) — A security employee of a suburban Cincinnati school district has been charged with sexually abusing male students. The Hamilton County prosecutor says a grand jury indicted 54-year-old Lamont Baldwin on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition. Authorities say Baldwin had been with Princeton schools from 1996 until he was fired last November. Authorities say Baldwin served as a security monitor. The school says he also had been a middle school wrestling coach for a short time. Baldwin turned himself in Thursday night and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. No attorney was listed for him in court records.
SUPER BOWL-VALUABLE JUSZCZYK
49ers' versatile Juszczyk a 'poster child' for NFL fullbacks
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Juszczyk is a versatile fullback for the San Francisco 49ers who blocks, catches passes and carries the ball in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Juszczyk is thriving at a position that at least one-third of NFL teams don't even have on their roster anymore because it has been phased out. Shanahan values the fullback position and Juszczyk considers himself a poster boy as a player who can thrive at the spot and help an offense succeed. The former Harvard tight end has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons while establishing himself as the game's top fullback.
OBIT-ANNE COX CHAMBERS
Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100
ATLANTA (AP) — Newspaper heiress Anne Cox Chambers has died at the age of 100. Chambers was a business executive, diplomat, philanthropist and one of the country's richest women. She served as a director of her family's media empire, Cox Enterprises Inc. And she was an avid supporter of Democrats, promoting President Jimmy Carter's political career and later door-knocking for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign. She served as Carter's ambassador to Belgium and spent much of her later years focused on charitable giving. Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion.
YOUNGSTOWN ST-FUNDRAISING
Youngstown St boosts fundraising goal after record campaign
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio is increasing its fundraising goal after it met its original target 18 months early. Youngstown State in northeastern Ohio hoped to raise $100 million by next June. The Tribune Chronicle reports the school is now increasing the goal to $125 million after surpassing the original target with more than a year to go, according to a Wednesday announcement by University President Jim Tressel. The university says its original “We See Tomorrow” $100 million campaign was the most ambitious undertaken in the 150-year history of the school and the 54-year history of the YSU Foundation.
COLUMBUS POLICE-VIOLENCE
Task force recommends police review board for Ohio capital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commission created to study improvements to community and police relations in Ohio's capital city has recommended the creation of an independent civilian review board. The recommendation was one of 80 unveiled Thursday after an 18-month review of best practices aimed at the Columbus Division of Police. The city has been reviewing practices going back to the 2016 shooting of Henry Green, a black man killed by two undercover white officers. Janet Jackson chaired the Community Safety Advisory Commission. She said an independent body reviewing incidents could help with mistrust felt by minorities toward police.