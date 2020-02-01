A mild end to the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A weak front worked through the region today bringing a few light showers Saturday evening.
Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy with temps by morning in the mid 30′s.
Behind this front there will be much warmer air across the region Sunday.
With clearing skies Sunday we should see afternoon high temps well-above normal in the upper 50’s.
The mild air continues Monday as well, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Expect high temps in the low 60’s with skies becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon.
Rain arrives on Tuesday, but it will still be mild with temps in the upper 50’s.
A slow-moving front will keep rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain and snow chances for both Friday and Saturday.
