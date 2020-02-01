8-year-old girl battling brain cancer becomes a Butler Co. deputy

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A special honor for an 8-year-old girl battling stage four brain cancer.
Naomi Short was sworn-in Friday as a new Butler County deputy.
She promised, “to do what my mom and dad says... and to be a good deputy.”
Naomi got her badge and some handcuffs.
“Dad, you’re arrested. I’m taking you into custody,” she said.
After making her first arrest, Naomi wanted to check out a cruiser.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says Naomi inspires him and she’s inspired others.
"It makes me feel really good, cause I’m only an 8-year-old little girl with cancer and I never thought I could do this,” Naomi said.
She’s been fighting stage four brain cancer since late 2019.
Naomi completed radiation treatments and just started chemotherapy. She told us in September that in her heart, she believes she is going to beat cancer.
Now that Naomi is a deputy, she wants to meet Ellen DeGeneres and see the Hollywood sign up close.
You can help by Tweeting @TheEllenShow or posting about Naomi on Ellen’s Facebook page.
