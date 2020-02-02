CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a beautiful day we will have clear skies overnight and by morning we will see temps in the low 40s.
Then, we have another very mild day ahead of us.
Sunday we warmed to 64 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
We will be similar to that Monday with temps once again in the low to mid 60′s. However, clouds will be on the increase and by Monday afternoon I anticipate skies becoming mostly cloudy across the region.
Rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday morning and sticks around for the better part of the upcoming week.
Tuesday will be mild once again with temps in the upper 50s, but from Wednesday on we will see temps back in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.
Expect periods of rain or a rain and snow mix from time to time from Tuesday into the first half of the upcoming weekend.
