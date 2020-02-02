One dead in crash on Paddock Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a car crash at Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue in Carthage, police say.
Police and fire crews responded to the single-car crash around 7:50 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a man unconscious and entrapped inside the car.
Police say it took 30 minutes to remove the man, who was pronounced dead afterwards.
The man was reportedly taken directly to the morgue.
His identity has not been released.
CPD’s traffic investigation unit is at the scene investigating.
