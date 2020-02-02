Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to push Ohio State to a 68-59 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second in a row and avenging a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago. They did it without freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. CJ Walker had 14 points for the Buckeyes, and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.