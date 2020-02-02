Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday. The win moved West Virginia's Bob Huggins past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I with 877 career victories. The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. They improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State. Xavier Sneed scored 11 points to lead Kansas State. The Wildcats have lost five straight road games.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points, Obi Toppin also had 18 and No. 7 Dayton beat Fordham 70-56. The Flyers have won 16 straight over the Rams, who last beat them in 2005. Landers had a career-high 26 points against Fordham last season and helped the Flyers gain control quickly by scoring 13 in the first half. Landers also finished with a team-high eight rebounds. Jalen Cobb had 22 points for Fordham.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 21 Houston 64-62. Jarron Cumberland finished with 17 points and Trevon Scott matched his season high with 16 points as the Bearcats won their fourth straight. Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (17-5, 7-2), who slipped into second place in the AAC. Nate Hinton added 16 for the Cougars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to push Ohio State to a 68-59 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second in a row and avenging a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago. They did it without freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. CJ Walker had 14 points for the Buckeyes, and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Glenn Robinson III scored 22 points, Draymond Green tied a career high with 16 assists and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 131-112 in a matchup between teams at the bottom of the NBA standings. Golden State (11-39) has the NBA's worst record while Cleveland (13-37) has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have lost 10 in a row at home and 15 of 18 overall. Collin Sexton scored 23 points while Kevin Love had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — No. 10 Seton Hall's 10 game winning streak is over. Xavier crushed the Pirates 74-62 at the Prudential Center Saturday afternoon. Tyrique Jones led the way with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Naji Marshall added 19 points and KyKy Tandy had 14. The Musketeers are now (14-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big East. Xavier held Seton Hall to 22.2% shooting from the field and limited Myles Powell to nine points. Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall (16-5 overall and 8-1 in the Big East) with 15 points before having to leave with an undisclosed injury to his left knee.