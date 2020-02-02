How to make taco “donuts” with D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Tacos and donuts are an unlikely combination, but D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte, was determined to create a unique Super Bowl snack that be will a party in your mouth.
Ingredients
- 2 packages of crescent roll dough sheet
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
- 1 8 oz container sour cream
- 1 packet of taco seasoning
- 1 package of Mexican cheese blend
- 1 package of grape tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup green onions
- 1 package shredded lettuce
- Dash of cilantro
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350. Unroll the crescent roll dough sheet. Cut it into 1/2 strips and shape into circles like a donut. Place on a cookie sheet 1 inch apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cool and arrange on a cutting board or platter for frosting.
- In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning until blended. Put the mix into a plastic sandwich bag and seal. Cut a bottom corner about a 1/4 inch. Frost each donut by squeezing the bag and slowly circling the top of each donut.
- Top each frosted donut with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
- This recipe make about 24 donuts.
