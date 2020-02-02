How to make taco “donuts” with D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte

How to make taco donuts with D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte
February 2, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 10:46 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Tacos and donuts are an unlikely combination, but D.I.Y. creator, Allison Schulte, was determined to create a unique Super Bowl snack that be will a party in your mouth.

Ingredients

  • 2 packages of crescent roll dough sheet
  • 1 package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 8 oz container sour cream
  • 1 packet of taco seasoning
  • 1 package of Mexican cheese blend
  • 1 package of grape tomatoes, diced
  • 1/4 cup green onions
  • 1 package shredded lettuce
  • Dash of cilantro

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350. Unroll the crescent roll dough sheet. Cut it into 1/2 strips and shape into circles like a donut. Place on a cookie sheet 1 inch apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cool and arrange on a cutting board or platter for frosting.
  • In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning until blended. Put the mix into a plastic sandwich bag and seal. Cut a bottom corner about a 1/4 inch. Frost each donut by squeezing the bag and slowly circling the top of each donut.
  • Top each frosted donut with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.
  • This recipe make about 24 donuts.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.