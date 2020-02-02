Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A woman has been found guilty but mentally ill in the slaying of her 83-year-old aunt more than a dozen years ago in southern Indiana. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office says a jury on Friday convicted 58-year-old Stephanie Bryant in the 2006 beating death of Stella Morgan. Morgan’s body was found in 2006 in a shed behind her Greenwood home, south of Indianapolis. Bryant was arrested at an Indianapolis bus station. Prosecutors say she was declared incompetent to stand trial and spent the next 12 years in a mental institution until her competency was deemed restored in 2018. Bryant will be sentenced Feb. 20.