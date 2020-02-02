Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FATAL SHOOTING-OHIO TEEN
Police: Fatal shooting of Ohio teen reported as accident
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities outside Cleveland say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy reported in a 911 call as an accident. Ravenna police in northeast Ohio said on Facebook the department received a call around 12:45 a.m. Saturday from someone saying the teen had accidentally shot himself in the chest. The teen, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the only witness remaining at the apartment building where the shooting occurred was questioned and that others might have fled before police and paramedics arrived. A handgun was found at the scene.
TREE DISPUTE-UNIVERSITY
Ohio professor can teach again after African tree dispute
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A university professor in Ohio suspended with pay during a dispute over an African tree that produces potentially hallucinogenic qualities can resume teaching classes. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dan Gladish agreed to a settlement with Miami University in southwest Ohio this week and is no longer director of the school's plant conservatory in Hamilton. The 25-year biology professor was suspended after the school learned in 2018 that an iboga tree was growing inside the conservatory. The tree's roots and bark can produce hallucinations. Gladish received a reprimand as part of the settlement and agreed to resign in early 2024.
WILMINGTON COLLEGE-ANNIVERSARY
Wilmington College celebrating 150th anniversary of founding
WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college is preparing to mark the 150th anniversary of its founding. Wilmington College in southwestern Ohio got its start in August 1870 when a group of Quakers purchased 17 acres of land for a college. The school says classes began the following April and four of its initial students received diplomas in 1875. The official launch will come at homecoming in September with several activities planned through the spring of 2021, including concerts, publication of an anniversary book and exhibits. A program during the next academic next year will highlight the school's historic Quaker connection.
COUNTING BALD EAGLES
Ohio wildlife agency asks for help in counting bald eagles
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The state wildlife agency is asking Ohioans to help count every bald eagle nest in the state. Mary Mertz is director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She says counting is an opportunity to get outside and see eagles while providing a valuable conservation service. ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker says estimates are that Ohio hosted more than 350 nesting pairs of bald eagles last year. The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007 and from Ohio’s list in 2012.
AP-US-ODD-HIPPO-HANDICAPPER-SUPER-BOWL
Hippo Fiona makes a mess of her Super Bowl pick
CINCINNATI (AP) — Fiona the hippopotamus heartthrob at an Ohio zoo has literally thrown up her choice for Sunday's Super Bowl. The 1,200-pound toddler likes the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Fiona drew worldwide attention when she was born prematurely three years ago at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden but has since grown to a robust 1,200 pounds. WLWT-TV reports zoo keepers on Thursday placed “enrichment" toys in front of her, emblazoned with the teams' logos that she was supposed to nudge with her nose. She chose instead to throw up her lunch on the Chiefs' item.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-OHIO
Lawmakers move to delay Ohio school voucher applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Families seeking to apply for Ohio's biggest school voucher program may have to wait another two months if the governor approves the Legislature's move to delay the start of that window to April 1. Applications had been set to begin Saturday for the program known as EdChoice. It's supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Lawmakers have been considering possible changes to avoid a looming spike in the number of qualifying locations for the program. They were unable to reach agreement by this weekend, so they voted to postpone the start of applications and allow further consideration.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Doctor's lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lawyer for an Ohio doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 patients calls it “a very simple case" about hospital employees caring for people who were on life support and already facing imminent death. Prosecutors say William Husel ordered that those patients receive the powerful painkiller fentanyl in doses so large that it points to an intent to end their lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in June. After a hearing Friday on pretrial issues, attorney Jose Baez said the defense team is working to meet that date and doesn't intend to prolong the case.
RECORD-BREAKING SCORING
Trotwood notches 4th highest point total in state history
TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school basketball coach says he didn't notice the score as his team reached the highest point total in 55 years. The Dayton Daily News reports that Trotwood-Madison's 153-67 win on Tuesday is the fourth-highest team point total in Ohio history and the most since Deavertown set the record with 171 in 1965. Head coach Rocky Rockhold says that it's hard to tell the team to hold the ball in the second quarter, and that he won't tell the team not to score. Trotwood managed to play all 12 of its players in a 40-point first quarter and led 78-33 at halftime.
POLICE KILL ROBBERY SUSPECT
Police identify the teen whom officers fatally shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified the teenager armed with a gun who was fatally shot by officers responding to a reported robbery at a pharmacy store in Ohio's capital city. Columbus police say two officers fired at 15-year-old Abdirahman Salad during the confrontation Thursday evening. He died at a hospital. No officers were hurt. Police haven't publicly identified the officers involved. Police say they had received multiple calls about the alleged robbery, reporting that people were running out of the store and an armed suspect was involved. The shooting remains under investigation. It's the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus in less than a week.
MISSING PRISONER
Michigan prisoner is missing after being released in Ohio
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Michigan prison inmate who was transferred to Ohio to face drug charges but was improperly released after posting bond. The Michigan Corrections Department says Talleon Brazil has been free since $50,000 bond was posted on Jan. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio. Brazil has served about 10 years of a 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in the Detroit area. Michigan released Brazil to Ohio authorities to face drug charges in Scioto County, but he was supposed to remain locked up.