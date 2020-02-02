Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Families seeking to apply for Ohio's biggest school voucher program may have to wait another two months if the governor approves the Legislature's move to delay the start of that window to April 1. Applications had been set to begin Saturday for the program known as EdChoice. It's supposed to help fund private school tuition for students from poor-performing districts and schools. Lawmakers have been considering possible changes to avoid a looming spike in the number of qualifying locations for the program. They were unable to reach agreement by this weekend, so they voted to postpone the start of applications and allow further consideration.