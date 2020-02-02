WATCH LIVE: Miami University, health officials make announcement on possible coronavirus cases

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - State and local health officials plan to announce the latest information on the possible 2019-novel coronavirus cases reported at Miami University on Sunday at 7 p.m.
FOX19 NOW will provide a live stream.
The press conference will take place in the Gross Center at Miami University.
Officials from the Ohio Department of Health will be present, together with officials from Butler County General Health, the Middletown Health Department and the Hamilton City Health Department.
The press conference comes after last week’s news that two Miami students who recently traveled to China are being tested for possible infection with the coronavirus virus.
An international student who lives off-campus reportedly went to Student Health Services with flu-like symptoms Monday morning.
That student and another student who traveled with him remain isolated, pending the results of the tests.
Butler County Health Commissioner Jenny Bailer said at the time the students weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized but had questionable symptoms and travel locations.
