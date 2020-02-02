Newport Aqurium octopus Davy Jones makes her Super Bowl pick!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium’s resident Octopus, Davy Jones made her Super Bowl champion pick, and it turns out she’s pulling for the Chiefs!
In the video, shared by the aquarium, you can see Davy Jones pull the item with the Chiefs logo towards her, shunning the 49ers as Fiona did earlier in the week. (Or did she??)
Davy Jones, the aquarium says is a giant Pacific octopus (that’s a genus; we’re not just saying that).
Giant Pacific octopuses are fascinating creatures. They’re able to change the color and texture of their skin to camouflage themselves in different environments.
When threatened, they can reportedly spray jets of toxic ink to propel themselves away from harm.
They’re very intelligent as well, with nine brains and three hearts.
And, according to the aquarium, they’re curious creatures who like to explore their surroundings... and, apparently, make Super Bowl selections!
Guests can see Davy Jones daily at the Newport Aquarium and watch her play with puzzles and other enrichment items.
