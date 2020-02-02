Church bus driver dies after crash in Middletown, deputies say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -A church bus driver has died after a crash occurred in Middletown Sunday, said the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Deputies say they received a call at 9:44 a.m. for a crash that happened on Dixie Highway and Manchester Road.
The bus driver hit a pole and died as a result of the crash, said deputies.
Passengers were on the bus, but there is no word on injuries.
Deputies say another vehicle was also involved in the crash, but injuries are unknown at this time.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.
