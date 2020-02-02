Skyline testing new three-way at select locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s a new menu option at some Skyline Chili locations, and it’s causing quite a stir.
According to the chili-parlor chain’s Twitter account, it’s testing special macaroni-and-cheese three-ways at “a handful of locations for a limited time.”
Yes—be still our hearts—instead of thin spaghetti noodles, Skyline is offering its signature chili over a pile of gooey, creamy mac’n’cheese.
The news surfaced after Sam Greene, a photojournalist at FOX19 NOW’s media partner, the Cincinnati Enquirer, tweeted a photo of the dish in question sent to him.
We’ve reached out to Skyline, purely for the sake of journalism, to inquire about the locations where the dish is available, but we have not heard back as of this writing.
