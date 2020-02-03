BG looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chippewas have given up just 75 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 33.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 87.7 percent of his foul shots this season.