‘Bill we love and miss you’: One year ago, Det. Bill Brewer died in the line of duty

‘Bill we love and miss you’: One year ago, Det. Bill Brewer died in the line of duty
Clermont Co. Detective Bill Brewer was killed one year ago during a standoff with a gunman at a Pierce Township apartment complex. (Source: WXIX)
February 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 7:23 PM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - On Feb. 2, 2019, Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer was shot to death during a standoff with a gunman at a Pierce Township apartment complex.

Lt. Nick DeRose was also wounded.

Brewer was the first deputy with the sheriff’s office to be killed in the line of duty since 1966.

MORE | ‘Bill gave his life as he lived it: As a hero’

Sunday, law enforcement agencies from around the Tri-State remembered Brewer and his sacrifice.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying, “Bill we love and miss you.”

On Feb. 2, 2019, Deputy Bill Brewer died in the line of duty. Brewer, 42, was shot to death during a standoff with a gunman at a Pierce Township apartment complex. A second deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was shot in the ankle and wounded.
On Feb. 2, 2019, Deputy Bill Brewer died in the line of duty. Brewer, 42, was shot to death during a standoff with a gunman at a Pierce Township apartment complex. A second deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was shot in the ankle and wounded. (Source: Clermont County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Prosecutors say the suspect, Wade Edward Winn, feigned suicide and “was waiting in ambush” when Brewer and other officers went to the apartment to try to help him.

PREVIOUS | Man indicted for killing Clermont Co. detective, faces death penalty| Clermont County standoff suspect waives right to speedy trial in latest court appearance | Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Clermont County standoff suspect, bond set at $10M

Winn pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder on Sep. 23, 2019.

He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.