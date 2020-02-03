‘Bill we love and miss you’: One year ago, Det. Bill Brewer died in the line of duty

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - On Feb. 2, 2019, Clermont County Detective Bill Brewer was shot to death during a standoff with a gunman at a Pierce Township apartment complex.
Lt. Nick DeRose was also wounded.
Brewer was the first deputy with the sheriff’s office to be killed in the line of duty since 1966.
Sunday, law enforcement agencies from around the Tri-State remembered Brewer and his sacrifice.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying, “Bill we love and miss you.”
Prosecutors say the suspect, Wade Edward Winn, feigned suicide and “was waiting in ambush” when Brewer and other officers went to the apartment to try to help him.
Winn pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder on Sep. 23, 2019.
He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.
