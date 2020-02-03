Clouds increase, but temperatures stay warm for your Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will increase Monday afternoon bringing the chance of rain by Tuesday morning with on again off again rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50′s Tuesday.
Enjoy one last day in the 60′s as we will drop back into the 30′s by Wednesday. As showers move in on Wednesday we could see a rain and snow mix at times. Shower chances continue through Friday morning, where we may see a few snow showers.
Once these fronts push through we dry it out for the weekend and stay much cooler in the upper 30′s on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.