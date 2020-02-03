Crash closes WB Norwood Lateral at Reading Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down at Reading Road due to a crash Monday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.
Officers responded to the highway near Paddock Road just before 6:30 a.m.
They received a report of a two-vehicle crash with at least one injury.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. Shortly after 7 a.m., all lanes shut down.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, police say.
One person was down with CPR being performed; the person had no apparent injuries, according to initial emergency communication reports.
Detour from Reading Road to westbound Tennessee Avenue to northbound Paddock Road to return to the Norwood Lateral.
Or, if you are on I-71, detour onto westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.
