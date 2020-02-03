Millvale family pleading for info about missing son they’ve been told was murdered

MILLVALE, Ohio (FOX19) - The family and friends of Joshua Wright spent Sunday night honoring his life and commemorating his absence.
Wright was last seen two years ago, on Feb. 2, 2018, at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck.
On Sunday some of those who knew him, including his mother, Necia Wright, gathered in Price Hill to release balloons in his memory. They’ve also been handing out flyers and cards, if not to find him, then at least in the hope someone will come forward with information about what happened.
“Josh was a loving and caring person,” Necia said. “He’s got three kids, and the two oldest are grieving theirselves to death for him.”
Police say they recovered Wright’s red truck in South Fairmount sometime after he went missing. Other than that, says Wright’s niece, Haley Dawson, he left few other clues behind.
“It’s still just like he vanished," Dawson said.
Meanwhile, his family says they’ve received messages saying Wright was murdered and that his body will not be found.
That aside, they thought they had a good lead last February when an anonymous tipster told them where his body might be, but they ended up finding the remains of someone else.
“They’re tormenting me so badIy can’t live for it,” Necia said. “They don’t have to say who they are, they just have to tell us where he is.”
Necia wants Wright found, she explains, so she can bury him.
“Josh was so good to me and he was my baby,” she said. “He loved his family better than anything.”
Wright has numerous tattoos including two teardrops near his right eye and one on his left. He also has “Supreme" written across his forehead.
He is described as 6′0″, 230 lbs. with brown eyes and bald with a black beard.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
There is currently a $2,000 reward for information.
