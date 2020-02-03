FC Cincinnati welcomes striker Jurgen Locadia

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - His contract isn’t yet finalized, but at last, FC Cincinnati has made a splash move to add goal scoring punch.
Jurgen Locadia arrived at CVG Sunday afternoon to a group of FC Cincinnati fans chanting and cheering as he made his way to baggage claim. FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said Locadia will need to pass his medical exam on Monday before he can sign his contract.
Locadia, 26, has played in several of Europe’s top leagues including a recent stint with Brighton in the English Premier League. He had his most success playing for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 45 goals in 127 career appearances.
Locadia is considered one of the biggest acquisitions in FC Cincinnati’s short history.
“It’s not only Jurgen, it is the whole roster," said Nijkamp of Locadia’s potential impact. "We must not put too much pressure on one person. Every time with my team, I’m working on the roster with impact players. We’ll see how it works out in the preseason.”
Nijkamp said FC Cincinnati will sign Locadia via a loan agreement from Brighton with an option to purchase.
