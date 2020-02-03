Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as Purdue rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58. After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game. Purdue's Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left. After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic. Miller Kopp scored 15 points to lead Northwestern, which lost its sixth straight.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36). They snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18). They have lost two of three games.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points and Cameron Hunter 20 and North Dakota State pulled away from Purdue Fort Wayne late with a 71-60 win. Tyson Ward added 13 points for the Bison who remained in a first-place tie with South Dakota State. Purdue Fort Wayne led 52-45 when Dylan Carl made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6:49 to go. North Dakota State then used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes and were up 60-56 on a Hunter 3. Hunter followed with a three-point play and three foul shots to make it an eight-point lead with 71 seconds to go. Deonte Billups led the Mastodons with 15 points.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds and Indiana State defeated Missouri State 78-68. Jordan Barnes' 3-pointer with 15:20 left tied it a nine and started a 24-6 run for 30-15 Indiana State lead with 7:21 before halftime. The Bears outscored Indiana State 23-16 to close the half to get within 46-38. They continued to chip away and took a 52-51 lead when Tulio Da Silva made a jump shot with 12:50 remaining. Keye's 3 made it 60-57 with 9:27 left and the Sycamores led the rest of the way. Gaige Prim tied a season high with 23 points for Missouri State.